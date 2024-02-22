KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Concerns

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1625.45 and closed at ₹1619.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1636.45, and the low was ₹1555.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹42444.52 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹740.75. The BSE volume was recorded at 34647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1565.45, with a percent change of -3.33% and a net change of -53.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, KPIT Technologies BSE had a trading volume of 34,647 shares with a closing price of ₹1619.3.
