KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.33 %. The stock closed at 1619.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1565.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at 1625.45 and closed at 1619.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1636.45, and the low was 1555.45. The market capitalization stood at 42444.52 crore with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 740.75. The BSE volume was recorded at 34647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1565.45, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹1619.3

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1565.45, with a percent change of -3.33% and a net change of -53.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1619.3 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies BSE had a trading volume of 34,647 shares with a closing price of 1619.3.

