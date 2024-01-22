 KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings | Mint
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 1545.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1525.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies had an open price of 1552.05 and a close price of 1545.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1563.85 and a low of 1513.4 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 41368.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 686.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 11459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:26:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of KPIT Technologies reached a low of 1513.4 and a high of 1563.85 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22:33 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1525.75, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1545.85

As of the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1525.75. The percent change in the stock price is -1.3%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.1, suggesting a decrease of 20.1.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:11 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:40:28 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi8280.0-22.45-0.279191.15883.0551564.89
Mphasis2586.737.11.462788.351660.6548733.44
KPIT Technologies1525.75-20.1-1.31639.6686.3541248.1
Coforge6277.75-147.9-2.36788.03565.238348.94
PB Fintech869.75-25.85-2.89903.4390.638769.33
22 Jan 2024, 10:15:41 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of KPIT Technologies stock today was 1513.4, while the high price reached 1563.85.

22 Jan 2024, 09:58:41 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:45 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:44:53 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months18.13%
6 Months54.64%
YTD2.24%
1 Year122.58%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22:04 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:07:53 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1545.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 11,459 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1545.85.

