KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies had an open price of ₹1552.05 and a close price of ₹1545.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1563.85 and a low of ₹1513.4 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41368.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹686.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 11459 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Elxsi 8280.0 -22.45 -0.27 9191.1 5883.05 51564.89 Mphasis 2586.7 37.1 1.46 2788.35 1660.65 48733.44 KPIT Technologies 1525.75 -20.1 -1.3 1639.6 686.35 41248.1 Coforge 6277.75 -147.9 -2.3 6788.0 3565.2 38348.94 PB Fintech 869.75 -25.85 -2.89 903.4 390.6 38769.33

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.16% 3 Months 18.13% 6 Months 54.64% YTD 2.24% 1 Year 122.58%

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1545.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 11,459 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1545.85.