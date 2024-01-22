KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Earnings

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies had an open price of ₹1552.05 and a close price of ₹1545.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1563.85 and a low of ₹1513.4 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41368.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹686.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 11459 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of KPIT Technologies reached a low of ₹1513.4 and a high of ₹1563.85 for the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1525.75. The percent change in the stock price is -1.3%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹20.1.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹1525.75. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹20.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|8280.0
|-22.45
|-0.27
|9191.1
|5883.05
|51564.89
|Mphasis
|2586.7
|37.1
|1.46
|2788.35
|1660.65
|48733.44
|KPIT Technologies
|1525.75
|-20.1
|-1.3
|1639.6
|686.35
|41248.1
|Coforge
|6277.75
|-147.9
|-2.3
|6788.0
|3565.2
|38348.94
|PB Fintech
|869.75
|-25.85
|-2.89
|903.4
|390.6
|38769.33
The low price of KPIT Technologies stock today was ₹1513.4, while the high price reached ₹1563.85.
The current data shows that the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1525.75, which indicates a decrease of 1.3% in percentage change. The net change is -20.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹20.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|18.13%
|6 Months
|54.64%
|YTD
|2.24%
|1 Year
|122.58%
Currently, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1525.75. There has been a percent change of -1.3, which means the stock price has decreased. The net change is -20.1, indicating a decrease of ₹20.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 11,459 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1545.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!