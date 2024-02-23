KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1577.65, reached a high of ₹1615.05, and a low of ₹1541.25 before closing at ₹1565.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹43050.5 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1764, and the 52-week low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 60525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.