KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars on Strong Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1553.1 and closed at ₹1523.6. The stock had a high of ₹1553.1 and a low of ₹1553.1. The market cap of the company is ₹42,109.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹686.35. The BSE volume for the day was 22 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1529.95 and a high price of ₹1560.3 on the current day.
The stock price of KPIT Technologies is currently trading at ₹1539.95. It has seen a 1.07% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 16.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|8166.9
|-119.15
|-1.44
|9191.1
|5883.05
|50860.55
|Mphasis
|2541.55
|-45.15
|-1.75
|2788.35
|1660.65
|47882.81
|KPIT Technologies
|1540.55
|16.95
|1.11
|1639.6
|686.35
|41648.21
|PB Fintech
|929.65
|59.9
|6.89
|903.4
|390.6
|41439.39
|Coforge
|6248.65
|-29.1
|-0.46
|6788.0
|3565.2
|38171.18
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.19% or ₹18.15. The current stock price stands at ₹1541.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|16.77%
|6 Months
|52.31%
|YTD
|0.7%
|1 Year
|118.79%
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1533. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.4 points.
On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 22 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1523.6.
