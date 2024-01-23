Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 1523.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1553.1 and closed at 1523.6. The stock had a high of 1553.1 and a low of 1553.1. The market cap of the company is 42,109.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 686.35. The BSE volume for the day was 22 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock had a low price of 1529.95 and a high price of 1560.3 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1539.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1523.6

The stock price of KPIT Technologies is currently trading at 1539.95. It has seen a 1.07% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 16.35.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi8166.9-119.15-1.449191.15883.0550860.55
Mphasis2541.55-45.15-1.752788.351660.6547882.81
KPIT Technologies1540.5516.951.111639.6686.3541648.21
PB Fintech929.6559.96.89903.4390.641439.39
Coforge6248.65-29.1-0.466788.03565.238171.18
23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1541.75, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1523.6

The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.19% or 18.15. The current stock price stands at 1541.75.

23 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock had a low price of 1529.95 and a high price of 1560.3 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months16.77%
6 Months52.31%
YTD0.7%
1 Year118.79%
23 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1533, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1523.6

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1533. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.4 points.

23 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1523.6 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 22 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1523.6.

