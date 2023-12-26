KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1529.55 and closed at ₹1515.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1545.45 and a low of ₹1514.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,211.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6, while the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the day was 43,808 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1544. The percent change is 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.25, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.37%
|3 Months
|33.08%
|6 Months
|44.22%
|YTD
|118.58%
|1 Year
|116.49%
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1539.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.59, resulting in a net change of 24.15.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 43,808. The closing price for the day was ₹1,515.6.
