Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1539.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1544 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1529.55 and closed at 1515.6. The stock reached a high of 1545.45 and a low of 1514.65. The market capitalization of the company is 42,211.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the day was 43,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1544, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1539.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1544. The percent change is 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.25, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months33.08%
6 Months44.22%
YTD118.58%
1 Year116.49%
26 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1539.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1539.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.59, resulting in a net change of 24.15.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1515.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 43,808. The closing price for the day was 1,515.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.