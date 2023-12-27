Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1527.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1542.6 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1549.65 and closed at 1539.75. The stock reached a high of 1557.1 and a low of 1511.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 41,880.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1542.6, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1527.7

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1542.6 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 14.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% from its previous value and has gained 14.9 points. It suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, as the price has gone up and the percent change is positive.

27 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1539.75 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 81,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,539.75.

