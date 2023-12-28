Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 1527.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1517.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at 1542.6 and closed at 1527.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1542.6 and a low of 1496.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,591.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1639.6 and 647.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1527.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81,531. The closing price for the shares was 1,527.7.

