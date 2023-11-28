Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 1445.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1464.95 and closed at 1445.55. The stock reached a high of 1482 and a low of 1436.55. The market capitalization of the company is 40293.66 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 58536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1445.55 on last trading day

