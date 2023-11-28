KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1464.95 and closed at ₹1445.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1482 and a low of ₹1436.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40293.66 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is ₹1639.6, while the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 58536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1445.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 58,536. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,445.55.