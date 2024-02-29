KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1580.05 and closed at ₹1580.2. The high for the day was ₹1586 and the low was ₹1561.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,639.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume was 47197 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.