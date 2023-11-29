Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 1469.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1489.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1475.05 and closed at 1469.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1506.3, while the lowest was 1475.05. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is currently at 40,832.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6, while the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the day was 118,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1490, while the high price reached was 1509.95.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.26%
3 Months26.78%
6 Months47.36%
YTD111.54%
1 Year108.39%
29 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1469.8 on last trading day

