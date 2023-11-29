KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1475.05 and closed at ₹1469.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1506.3, while the lowest was ₹1475.05. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is currently at ₹40,832.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6, while the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the day was 118,493 shares.
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1490, while the high price reached was ₹1509.95.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1489.45. The stock has experienced a 1.34 percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.26%
|3 Months
|26.78%
|6 Months
|47.36%
|YTD
|111.54%
|1 Year
|108.39%
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1489.45, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 19.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Additional information, such as the time frame of this data and any relevant news or events, would be necessary to provide a more comprehensive summary.
