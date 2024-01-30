KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Plummets in Stock Market Trading

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1417.2 and closed at ₹1414.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1454 and a low of ₹1326.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,237.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹687.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,672 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.