KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Plummets in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1410.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1399.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at 1417.2 and closed at 1414.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1454 and a low of 1326.95. The market capitalization of the company is 38,237.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 687.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,672 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1399.15, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1410.3

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1399.15, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -11.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% or 11.15.

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.09%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months29.96%
YTD-7.05%
1 Year101.77%
30 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1410.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1414.25

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1410.3, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative change of 0.28% or -3.95 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1414.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 112,672 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1414.25.

