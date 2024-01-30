KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Plummets in Stock Market Trading

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1417.2 and closed at ₹1414.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1454 and a low of ₹1326.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,237.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹687.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,672 shares on the BSE.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1399.15, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -11.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% or ₹11.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.09%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|29.96%
|YTD
|-7.05%
|1 Year
|101.77%
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1410.3, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative change of 0.28% or -3.95 points.
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 112,672 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1414.25.
