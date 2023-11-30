KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1499.95 and closed at ₹1489.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.95 and a low of ₹1462.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40914.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 33173 shares.
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1478.55. The percent change is -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.9, indicating a decrease of ₹13.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|25.65%
|6 Months
|40.41%
|YTD
|111.94%
|1 Year
|107.85%
As of the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1492.45. It has seen a 0.2% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers.
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 33,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,489.45.
