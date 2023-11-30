KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1499.95 and closed at ₹1489.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.95 and a low of ₹1462.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40914.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.6 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 33173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.