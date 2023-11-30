Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1492.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1478.55 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1499.95 and closed at 1489.45. The stock reached a high of 1509.95 and a low of 1462.9. The market capitalization of the company is 40914.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.6 and the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 33173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1478.55, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1478.55. The percent change is -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.9, indicating a decrease of 13.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months25.65%
6 Months40.41%
YTD111.94%
1 Year107.85%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1492.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1489.45

As of the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1492.45. It has seen a 0.2% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers.

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1489.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies had a volume of 33,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,489.45.

