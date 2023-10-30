KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Reports Strong Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1142 and closed at ₹1129.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1180 and a low of ₹1125.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹31,465.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1237.8 and the 52-week low is ₹623. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,908 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for KPIT Technologies stock is ₹1125.55 and the high price is ₹1212.
Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1172.5, with a 3.83% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 43.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mphasis
|2140.6
|25.65
|1.21
|2550.95
|1660.65
|40328.91
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|3905.95
|-26.55
|-0.68
|4528.95
|2883.8
|33746.31
|KPIT Technologies
|1183.5
|54.3
|4.81
|1237.8
|623.0
|31995.5
|Coforge
|4988.4
|-21.1
|-0.42
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30472.68
|PB Fintech
|692.1
|23.2
|3.47
|816.0
|356.2
|30850.54
On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 72,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹1129.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!