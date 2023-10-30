Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Reports Strong Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:28 PM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 3.83 %. The stock closed at 1129.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1172.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1142 and closed at 1129.2. The stock reached a high of 1180 and a low of 1125.55. The market capitalization of the company is 31,465.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1237.8 and the 52-week low is 623. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for KPIT Technologies stock is 1125.55 and the high price is 1212.

30 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1172.5, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹1129.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1172.5, with a 3.83% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 43.3.

30 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mphasis2140.625.651.212550.951660.6540328.91
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3905.95-26.55-0.684528.952883.833746.31
KPIT Technologies1183.554.34.811237.8623.031995.5
Coforge4988.4-21.1-0.425760.03565.230472.68
PB Fintech692.123.23.47816.0356.230850.54
30 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1129.2 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 72,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 1129.2.

