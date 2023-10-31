Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Shares Rise as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 4.89 %. The stock closed at 1129.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1184.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1142 and closed at 1129.2. The stock reached a high of 1212 and a low of 1125.55. The market capitalization of the company is 32,100.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1237.8 and 623 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months13.6%
6 Months29.3%
YTD68.32%
1 Year64.25%
31 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1184.45, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹1129.2

The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 4.89% or 55.25. The current stock price is 1184.45.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1129.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 193,660 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1129.2.

