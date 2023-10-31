KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Shares Rise as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1142 and closed at ₹1129.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1212 and a low of ₹1125.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹32,100.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1237.8 and ₹623 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193,660 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|13.6%
|6 Months
|29.3%
|YTD
|68.32%
|1 Year
|64.25%
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 4.89% or ₹55.25. The current stock price is ₹1184.45.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, a total of 193,660 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1129.2.
