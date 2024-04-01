Active Stocks
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1490.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

11 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1486.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1490.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at 1482.75 on the last day, with a high of 1498.1 and a low of 1471.9. The open price was 1487.65. The market capitalization stands at 40297.15 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1764 and 740.75, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 77441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1490.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

Today, KPIT Technologies stock closed at 1490.7, showing a small increase of 0.3% from the previous day. The net change was an increase of 4.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1486.25. Overall, the stock had a slightly positive performance.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7743.4-36.2-0.479191.15883.0548223.14
Mphasis2457.0568.852.882835.01660.6546290.83
KPIT Technologies1490.74.450.31764.0740.7540300.54
Coforge5507.158.250.156840.03565.233641.57
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD3992.02.750.074489.931975.4561017.72
01 Apr 2024, 05:33:17 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1481 and the high price was 1507.1.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:03 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

KPIT Technologies Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 741.00 and a high of 1764.00. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00:45 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1487.4, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1487.4 with a percent change of 0.08% and a net change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31:41 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7730.45-49.15-0.639191.15883.0548142.49
Mphasis2459.671.42.992835.01660.6546338.87
KPIT Technologies1486.1-0.15-0.011764.0740.7540176.18
Coforge5476.95-21.95-0.46840.03565.233457.09
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD3988.55-0.7-0.024489.931975.4560964.99
01 Apr 2024, 02:23:41 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1486.5, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1486.5, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:12:40 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock had a low of 1481 and a high of 1507.1 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43:16 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:11 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1488, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1488 with a net change of 1.75 and a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:30:48 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1428.30
10 Days1408.42
20 Days1459.43
50 Days1531.85
100 Days1499.41
300 Days1308.31
01 Apr 2024, 01:12:35 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock has reached a low of 1481 and a high of 1507.1 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00:15 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1487.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is 1487.3 with a net change of 1.05 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50:33 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:32:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7821.8542.250.549191.15883.0548711.7
Mphasis2443.755.52.322835.01660.6546039.32
KPIT Technologies1488.952.70.181764.0740.7540253.23
Coforge5507.08.10.156840.03565.233640.65
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD3956.75-32.5-0.814489.931975.4560478.92
01 Apr 2024, 12:20:11 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1489.4, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1489.4 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's high price today reached 1507.1, while the low price was 1481.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50:01 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy5553
Hold1111
Sell1111
Strong Sell2222
01 Apr 2024, 11:40:59 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1487.6, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1487.6 with a percent change of 0.09% and a net change of 1.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:42 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7825.045.40.589191.15883.0548731.31
Mphasis2430.942.71.792835.01660.6545798.17
KPIT Technologies1493.156.90.461764.0740.7540366.77
Coforge5511.012.10.226840.03565.233665.09
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD3934.65-54.6-1.374489.931975.4560141.13
01 Apr 2024, 11:13:52 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1481, and the high price reached was 1507.1.

01 Apr 2024, 11:04:24 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1492.3, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1492.3, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 6.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:33:17 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7825.946.30.69191.15883.0548736.92
Mphasis2421.132.91.382835.01660.6545613.53
KPIT Technologies1497.010.750.721764.0740.7540470.85
Coforge5508.9510.050.186840.03565.233652.57
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD3969.6-19.65-0.494489.931975.4560675.34
01 Apr 2024, 10:20:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1497.2, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is 1497.2 with a 0.74% increase, resulting in a net change of 10.95 points.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12:03 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1481 and a high of 1507.1 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:44:22 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1487.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1487.3 with a net change of 1.05 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32:01 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.3%
3 Months-2.96%
6 Months30.11%
YTD-1.81%
1 Year65.9%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1486.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1486.25, with a net change of 3.5 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1482.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 77,441 shares and the closing price was 1482.75.

