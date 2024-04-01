KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1490.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1482.75 on the last day, with a high of ₹1498.1 and a low of ₹1471.9. The open price was ₹1487.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹40297.15 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1764 and ₹740.75, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 77441 shares.
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1490.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.25
Today, KPIT Technologies stock closed at ₹1490.7, showing a small increase of 0.3% from the previous day. The net change was an increase of ₹4.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1486.25. Overall, the stock had a slightly positive performance.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7743.4
|-36.2
|-0.47
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48223.14
|Mphasis
|2457.05
|68.85
|2.88
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46290.83
|KPIT Technologies
|1490.7
|4.45
|0.3
|1764.0
|740.75
|40300.54
|Coforge
|5507.15
|8.25
|0.15
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33641.57
|PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD
|3992.0
|2.75
|0.07
|4489.93
|1975.45
|61017.72
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1481 and the high price was ₹1507.1.
KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
KPIT Technologies Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 741.00 and a high of 1764.00. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year.
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1428.30
|10 Days
|1408.42
|20 Days
|1459.43
|50 Days
|1531.85
|100 Days
|1499.41
|300 Days
|1308.31
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.3%
|3 Months
|-2.96%
|6 Months
|30.11%
|YTD
|-1.81%
|1 Year
|65.9%
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1482.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 77,441 shares and the closing price was ₹1482.75.
