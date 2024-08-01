KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies ended the day with an open price of ₹1840 and a close price of ₹1836.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1910 and a low of ₹1831. The market capitalization stands at ₹50200.46 cr, with a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a 52-week low of 1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 79958 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 11.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1678 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1910 & ₹1831 yesterday to end at ₹1850. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend