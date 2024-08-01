Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1836.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1850 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies ended the day with an open price of 1840 and a close price of 1836.55. The stock reached a high of 1910 and a low of 1831. The market capitalization stands at 50200.46 cr, with a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a 52-week low of 1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 79958 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 11.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4533
    Buy5555
    Hold3222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
01 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1758 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1611 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1678 k & BSE volume was 79 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1836.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1910 & 1831 yesterday to end at 1850. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

