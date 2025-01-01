KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1470.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1469.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1470.15 and a low of ₹1428.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹39,765.47 crore, KPIT has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The BSE volume for the day was 14,507 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1479.85
|Support 1
|1439.1
|Resistance 2
|1494.7
|Support 2
|1413.2
|Resistance 3
|1520.6
|Support 3
|1398.35
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 21.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 615 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1470.15 & ₹1428.65 yesterday to end at ₹1467.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend