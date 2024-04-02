KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1498.6 and closed at ₹1486.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1507.1 and the low was ₹1481. With a market capitalization of ₹40417.8 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹1764 and ₹740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20871 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7705.95
|-37.45
|-0.48
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47989.91
|Mphasis
|2472.0
|9.55
|0.39
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46572.49
|KPIT Technologies
|1508.0
|19.0
|1.28
|1764.0
|740.75
|40768.24
|Coforge
|5566.0
|75.2
|1.37
|6840.0
|3565.2
|34001.07
|Cyient
|2009.0
|1.65
|0.08
|2457.0
|959.8
|22214.52
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock had a low of ₹1484.15 and a high of ₹1561.45 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies Ltd stock is ₹1764.00, while the 52-week low is ₹741.00. This shows a significant difference between the highest and lowest trading prices of the stock over the past year.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1522.5, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1489
The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is ₹1522.5, which represents a 2.25% increase. The net change in the stock price is 33.5 points.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7707.0
|-36.4
|-0.47
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47996.45
|Mphasis
|2468.75
|6.3
|0.26
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46511.26
|KPIT Technologies
|1527.4
|38.4
|2.58
|1764.0
|740.75
|41292.71
|Coforge
|5547.55
|56.75
|1.03
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33888.36
|Cyient
|2007.0
|-0.35
|-0.02
|2457.0
|959.8
|22192.4
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1529.9, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹1489
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1529.9, which represents a 2.75% increase. The net change in the stock price is 40.9 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing positive growth in the market.
Click here for KPIT Technologies Board Meetings
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock's today's high price was ₹1561.45 and the low price was ₹1484.15.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1535.8, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹1489
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1535.8, with a percent change of 3.14 and a net change of 46.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1428.30
|10 Days
|1408.42
|20 Days
|1459.43
|50 Days
|1531.85
|100 Days
|1499.41
|300 Days
|1309.26
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock had a low of ₹1484.15 and a high of ₹1561.45 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1540.85, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹1489
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1540.85, with a 3.48% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of ₹51.85.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7703.15
|-40.25
|-0.52
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47972.48
|Mphasis
|2465.0
|2.55
|0.1
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46440.61
|KPIT Technologies
|1544.8
|55.8
|3.75
|1764.0
|740.75
|41763.11
|Coforge
|5565.0
|74.2
|1.35
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33994.96
|Cyient
|2007.25
|-0.1
|0.0
|2457.0
|959.8
|22195.17
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1545.15, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹1489
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1545.15, with a 3.77% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹56.15.
Click here for KPIT Technologies News
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1484.15 and the high price was ₹1561.45.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1554.8, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹1489
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1554.8, reflecting a 4.42% increase. The net change is 65.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of KPIT Technologies.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7695.95
|-47.45
|-0.61
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47927.64
|Mphasis
|2466.5
|4.05
|0.16
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46468.87
|KPIT Technologies
|1556.4
|67.4
|4.53
|1764.0
|740.75
|42076.71
|Coforge
|5552.9
|62.1
|1.13
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33921.04
|Cyient
|2011.1
|3.75
|0.19
|2457.0
|959.8
|22237.74
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1484.15 and the high price was ₹1554.95.
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1539, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹1489
On the current day, KPIT Technologies stock is priced at ₹1539, which reflects a 3.36% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 50 points.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7716.65
|-26.75
|-0.35
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48056.55
|Mphasis
|2459.55
|-2.9
|-0.12
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46337.93
|KPIT Technologies
|1540.15
|51.15
|3.44
|1764.0
|740.75
|41637.4
|Coforge
|5514.9
|24.1
|0.44
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33688.91
|Cyient
|2008.65
|1.3
|0.06
|2457.0
|959.8
|22210.65
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1533.35, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹1489
KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹1533.35, with a 2.98% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹44.35.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1484.15, and the high price reached was ₹1544.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1509.4, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1489
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1509.4 with a 1.37% increase in value, representing a net change of 20.4 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.61%
|3 Months
|-2.47%
|6 Months
|29.2%
|YTD
|-1.66%
|1 Year
|60.93%
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1490.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.25
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1490.7 with a slight increase of 0.3% or 4.45 points.
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1486.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 20871 shares and the closing price was ₹1486.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!