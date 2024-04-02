KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1498.6 and closed at ₹1486.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1507.1 and the low was ₹1481. With a market capitalization of ₹40417.8 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹1764 and ₹740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20871 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7705.95
|-37.45
|-0.48
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47989.91
|Mphasis
|2472.0
|9.55
|0.39
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46572.49
|KPIT Technologies
|1508.0
|19.0
|1.28
|1764.0
|740.75
|40768.24
|Coforge
|5566.0
|75.2
|1.37
|6840.0
|3565.2
|34001.07
|Cyient
|2009.0
|1.65
|0.08
|2457.0
|959.8
|22214.52
KPIT Technologies stock had a low of ₹1484.15 and a high of ₹1561.45 on the current day.
The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies Ltd stock is ₹1764.00, while the 52-week low is ₹741.00. This shows a significant difference between the highest and lowest trading prices of the stock over the past year.
The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is ₹1522.5, which represents a 2.25% increase. The net change in the stock price is 33.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7707.0
|-36.4
|-0.47
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47996.45
|Mphasis
|2468.75
|6.3
|0.26
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46511.26
|KPIT Technologies
|1527.4
|38.4
|2.58
|1764.0
|740.75
|41292.71
|Coforge
|5547.55
|56.75
|1.03
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33888.36
|Cyient
|2007.0
|-0.35
|-0.02
|2457.0
|959.8
|22192.4
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1529.9, which represents a 2.75% increase. The net change in the stock price is 40.9 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing positive growth in the market.
Click here for KPIT Technologies Board Meetings
KPIT Technologies stock's today's high price was ₹1561.45 and the low price was ₹1484.15.
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1535.8, with a percent change of 3.14 and a net change of 46.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1428.30
|10 Days
|1408.42
|20 Days
|1459.43
|50 Days
|1531.85
|100 Days
|1499.41
|300 Days
|1309.26
KPIT Technologies stock had a low of ₹1484.15 and a high of ₹1561.45 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1540.85, with a 3.48% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of ₹51.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7703.15
|-40.25
|-0.52
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47972.48
|Mphasis
|2465.0
|2.55
|0.1
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46440.61
|KPIT Technologies
|1544.8
|55.8
|3.75
|1764.0
|740.75
|41763.11
|Coforge
|5565.0
|74.2
|1.35
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33994.96
|Cyient
|2007.25
|-0.1
|0.0
|2457.0
|959.8
|22195.17
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1545.15, with a 3.77% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹56.15.
Click here for KPIT Technologies News
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1484.15 and the high price was ₹1561.45.
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1554.8, reflecting a 4.42% increase. The net change is 65.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of KPIT Technologies.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7695.95
|-47.45
|-0.61
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47927.64
|Mphasis
|2466.5
|4.05
|0.16
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46468.87
|KPIT Technologies
|1556.4
|67.4
|4.53
|1764.0
|740.75
|42076.71
|Coforge
|5552.9
|62.1
|1.13
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33921.04
|Cyient
|2011.1
|3.75
|0.19
|2457.0
|959.8
|22237.74
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1484.15 and the high price was ₹1554.95.
On the current day, KPIT Technologies stock is priced at ₹1539, which reflects a 3.36% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 50 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7716.65
|-26.75
|-0.35
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48056.55
|Mphasis
|2459.55
|-2.9
|-0.12
|2835.0
|1660.65
|46337.93
|KPIT Technologies
|1540.15
|51.15
|3.44
|1764.0
|740.75
|41637.4
|Coforge
|5514.9
|24.1
|0.44
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33688.91
|Cyient
|2008.65
|1.3
|0.06
|2457.0
|959.8
|22210.65
KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹1533.35, with a 2.98% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹44.35.
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1484.15, and the high price reached was ₹1544.
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1509.4 with a 1.37% increase in value, representing a net change of 20.4 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.61%
|3 Months
|-2.47%
|6 Months
|29.2%
|YTD
|-1.66%
|1 Year
|60.93%
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1490.7 with a slight increase of 0.3% or 4.45 points.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 20871 shares and the closing price was ₹1486.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!