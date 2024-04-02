Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 06:18 PM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 1489 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at 1498.6 and closed at 1486.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1507.1 and the low was 1481. With a market capitalization of 40417.8 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were at 1764 and 740.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7705.95-37.45-0.489191.15883.0547989.91
Mphasis2472.09.550.392835.01660.6546572.49
KPIT Technologies1508.019.01.281764.0740.7540768.24
Coforge5566.075.21.376840.03565.234001.07
Cyient2009.01.650.082457.0959.822214.52
02 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock had a low of 1484.15 and a high of 1561.45 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week high of KPIT Technologies Ltd stock is 1764.00, while the 52-week low is 741.00. This shows a significant difference between the highest and lowest trading prices of the stock over the past year.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1522.5, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1489

The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is 1522.5, which represents a 2.25% increase. The net change in the stock price is 33.5 points.

02 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7707.0-36.4-0.479191.15883.0547996.45
Mphasis2468.756.30.262835.01660.6546511.26
KPIT Technologies1527.438.42.581764.0740.7541292.71
Coforge5547.5556.751.036840.03565.233888.36
Cyient2007.0-0.35-0.022457.0959.822192.4
02 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1529.9, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1529.9, which represents a 2.75% increase. The net change in the stock price is 40.9 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing positive growth in the market.

Click here for KPIT Technologies Board Meetings

02 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's today's high price was 1561.45 and the low price was 1484.15.

02 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1535.8, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1535.8, with a percent change of 3.14 and a net change of 46.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1428.30
10 Days1408.42
20 Days1459.43
50 Days1531.85
100 Days1499.41
300 Days1309.26
02 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock had a low of 1484.15 and a high of 1561.45 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1540.85, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1540.85, with a 3.48% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 51.85.

02 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7703.15-40.25-0.529191.15883.0547972.48
Mphasis2465.02.550.12835.01660.6546440.61
KPIT Technologies1544.855.83.751764.0740.7541763.11
Coforge5565.074.21.356840.03565.233994.96
Cyient2007.25-0.10.02457.0959.822195.17
02 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1545.15, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹1489

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1545.15, with a 3.77% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 56.15.

Click here for KPIT Technologies News

02 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1484.15 and the high price was 1561.45.

02 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1554.8, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1554.8, reflecting a 4.42% increase. The net change is 65.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of KPIT Technologies.

02 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7695.95-47.45-0.619191.15883.0547927.64
Mphasis2466.54.050.162835.01660.6546468.87
KPIT Technologies1556.467.44.531764.0740.7542076.71
Coforge5552.962.11.136840.03565.233921.04
Cyient2011.13.750.192457.0959.822237.74
02 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1484.15 and the high price was 1554.95.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1539, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹1489

On the current day, KPIT Technologies stock is priced at 1539, which reflects a 3.36% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 50 points.

02 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7716.65-26.75-0.359191.15883.0548056.55
Mphasis2459.55-2.9-0.122835.01660.6546337.93
KPIT Technologies1540.1551.153.441764.0740.7541637.4
Coforge5514.924.10.446840.03565.233688.91
Cyient2008.651.30.062457.0959.822210.65
02 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1533.35, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1533.35, with a 2.98% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 44.35.

02 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1484.15, and the high price reached was 1544.

02 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1509.4, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1509.4 with a 1.37% increase in value, representing a net change of 20.4 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.61%
3 Months-2.47%
6 Months29.2%
YTD-1.66%
1 Year60.93%
02 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1490.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1490.7 with a slight increase of 0.3% or 4.45 points.

02 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1486.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 20871 shares and the closing price was 1486.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!