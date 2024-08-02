KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1875, reached a high of ₹1898.1, and a low of ₹1830.7 before closing at ₹1840.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹49960.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 34105 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1880.3
|Support 1
|1814.4
|Resistance 2
|1923.05
|Support 2
|1791.25
|Resistance 3
|1946.2
|Support 3
|1748.5
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 11.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1107 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1898.1 & ₹1830.7 yesterday to end at ₹1841.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend