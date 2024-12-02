KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1412.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹1410.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1412.85 and a low of ₹1356.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹38,310.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3. The BSE volume for the day was 84,940 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1398.2
|Support 1
|1345.2
|Resistance 2
|1430.1
|Support 2
|1324.1
|Resistance 3
|1451.2
|Support 3
|1292.2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1850.0, 35.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1813 k & BSE volume was 84 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1412.85 & ₹1356.1 yesterday to end at ₹1369.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.