KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 1465.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1474.95 and closed at 1465.05, experiencing a high of 1499 and a low of 1458.95. The market capitalization stood at approximately 40,536.51 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 48,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11508.73Support 11467.98
Resistance 21524.37Support 21442.87
Resistance 31549.48Support 31427.23
02 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 19.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4445
    Hold3443
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1014 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1126 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1465.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1499 & 1458.95 yesterday to end at 1492. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

