KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1474.95 and closed at ₹1465.05, experiencing a high of ₹1499 and a low of ₹1458.95. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹40,536.51 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 48,243 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1508.73
|Support 1
|1467.98
|Resistance 2
|1524.37
|Support 2
|1442.87
|Resistance 3
|1549.48
|Support 3
|1427.23
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 19.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1499 & ₹1458.95 yesterday to end at ₹1492. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.