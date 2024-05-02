LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1515.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1492.65

28 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Trade

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 1492.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.