KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1515.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1492.65

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1508.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1532.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1532.2 and a low of ₹1465. The market capitalization stands at ₹40483.19 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1764 and ₹874.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 177579 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Today, KPIT Technologies saw a 1.56% increase in its share price, reaching ₹1515.95, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Mphasis, Cyient, and Sonata Software are declining, whereas PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD, another peer, is on an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD
|3415.0
|44.95
|1.33
|4489.93
|2305.48
|52539.78
|Mphasis
|2314.85
|-1.05
|-0.05
|2835.0
|1799.2
|43750.43
|KPIT Technologies
|1515.95
|23.3
|1.56
|1764.0
|874.1
|41558.83
|Cyient
|1794.3
|-12.1
|-0.67
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19721.59
|Sonata Software
|683.0
|-7.15
|-1.04
|867.1
|402.5
|18947.09
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1477.9 and a high price of ₹1527.7 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1515.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1492.65
KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1515.95 - a 1.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1535.55 , 1559.1 , 1588.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1482.8 , 1453.6 , 1430.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1512.2, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1492.65
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1512.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1462.47 and ₹1528.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1462.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1528.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1432.49
|10 Days
|1436.34
|20 Days
|1463.77
|50 Days
|1504.13
|100 Days
|1508.53
|300 Days
|1345.87
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1512.15, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1492.65
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1512.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1462.47 and ₹1528.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1462.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1528.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1477.9 and a high of ₹1527.7 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1432.49
|10 Days
|1436.34
|20 Days
|1463.77
|50 Days
|1504.13
|100 Days
|1508.53
|300 Days
|1345.87
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1512.7, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1492.65
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1512.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1462.47 and ₹1528.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1462.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1528.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1522.6 and 1483.5 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1483.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1522.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1512.45, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1492.65
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1512.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1462.47 and ₹1528.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1462.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1528.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price increased by 1.36% to reach ₹1512.9, outperforming its peers in the market. While Cyient is experiencing a decline, other competitors like PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD, Mphasis, and Sonata Software are witnessing an upward trend. The overall market performance can be seen in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.33% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD
|3378.65
|8.6
|0.26
|4489.93
|2305.48
|51980.53
|Mphasis
|2330.35
|14.45
|0.62
|2835.0
|1799.2
|44043.38
|KPIT Technologies
|1512.9
|20.25
|1.36
|1764.0
|874.1
|41475.22
|Cyient
|1799.55
|-6.85
|-0.38
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19779.29
|Sonata Software
|691.05
|0.9
|0.13
|867.1
|402.5
|19170.4
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.21% lower than yesterday
The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 10 AM is 58.21% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1510.45, down by 1.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1527.7 & a low of 1488.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1522.6
|Support 1
|1483.5
|Resistance 2
|1544.7
|Support 2
|1466.5
|Resistance 3
|1561.7
|Support 3
|1444.4
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price rose by 0.56% to reach ₹1500.95, outperforming its peers. While Mphasis is declining, other peers like PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD, Cyient, and Sonata Software are experiencing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.17% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD
|3379.9
|9.85
|0.29
|4489.93
|2305.48
|51999.76
|Mphasis
|2313.0
|-2.9
|-0.13
|2835.0
|1799.2
|43715.47
|KPIT Technologies
|1500.95
|8.3
|0.56
|1764.0
|874.1
|41147.62
|Cyient
|1814.55
|8.15
|0.45
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19944.16
|Sonata Software
|691.95
|1.8
|0.26
|867.1
|402.5
|19195.37
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1492.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1492.65
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1492.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1462.47 and ₹1528.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1462.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1528.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.60% today, reaching ₹1501.65. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have gained 62.98%, also reaching ₹1501.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.77%
|3 Months
|-2.07%
|6 Months
|22.72%
|YTD
|-1.3%
|1 Year
|62.98%
KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1528.97
|Support 1
|1462.47
|Resistance 2
|1563.73
|Support 2
|1430.73
|Resistance 3
|1595.47
|Support 3
|1395.97
KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 13.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1287 k
The trading volume yesterday was 147.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1508.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1532.2 & ₹1465 yesterday to end at ₹1508.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!