Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 1858.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1814.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1865.05 and closed slightly lower at 1858.1. The stock reached a high of 1865.05 and dipped to a low of 1806.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 49242.58 crore. The stock traded a volume of 52,632 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1928.75 and 1038.5, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 10.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy4555
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 492 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 799 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 466 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1858.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1865.05 & 1806.45 yesterday to end at 1814.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.