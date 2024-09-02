KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1865.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1858.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1865.05 and dipped to a low of ₹1806.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹49242.58 crore. The stock traded a volume of 52,632 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1928.75 and ₹1038.5, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 10.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 466 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1865.05 & ₹1806.45 yesterday to end at ₹1814.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend