KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Dips as Market Suffers Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1511.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1504.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1494.4, closed at 1489, with a high of 1561.45 and a low of 1484.15. The market capitalization stood at 40,886.86 crore. The 52-week high was 1764 and the 52-week low was 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 148,358 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1504.8, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1511.05

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1504.8 with a percent decrease of -0.41 and a net change of -6.25.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price for the day is 1495 and the high price is 1524.55.

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1506.65, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1511.05

The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is 1506.65 with a net change of -4.4 and a percent change of -0.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.08%
3 Months0.17%
6 Months33.76%
YTD-0.16%
1 Year86.33%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1508, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1489

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1508, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1489 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE had a trading volume of 148,358 shares with a closing price of 1489.

