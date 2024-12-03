LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 1369.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.