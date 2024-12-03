KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1358.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹1369.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1369.95 and a low of ₹1340 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹37,161.86 crore, KPIT's shares traded with a volume of 100,633 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the low is ₹1283.30, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 2.27%, currently trading at ₹1371.90. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has decreased by 9.56%, also standing at ₹1371.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|-21.88%
|6 Months
|-7.13%
|YTD
|-11.4%
|1 Year
|-9.56%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1360.92
|Support 1
|1331.12
|Resistance 2
|1380.28
|Support 2
|1320.68
|Resistance 3
|1390.72
|Support 3
|1301.32
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1850.0, 37.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1548 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1247 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1447 k & BSE volume was 100 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1369.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1369.95 & ₹1340 yesterday to end at ₹1341.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend