KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 1369.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1358.05 and closed slightly higher at 1369.05. The stock reached a high of 1369.95 and a low of 1340 during the session. With a market capitalization of 37,161.86 crore, KPIT's shares traded with a volume of 100,633 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the low is 1283.30, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 2.27%, currently trading at 1371.90. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has decreased by 9.56%, also standing at 1371.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months-21.88%
6 Months-7.13%
YTD-11.4%
1 Year-9.56%
03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11360.92Support 11331.12
Resistance 21380.28Support 21320.68
Resistance 31390.72Support 31301.32
03 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1850.0, 37.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1548 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1247 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1447 k & BSE volume was 100 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1369.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1369.95 & 1340 yesterday to end at 1341.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

