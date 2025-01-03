KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1493 and closed slightly lower at ₹1491.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1500 and a low of ₹1473.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹40,304.38 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹1283.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,650 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 507 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1500 & ₹1473.7 yesterday to end at ₹1484.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.