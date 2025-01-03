Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1491.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1493 and closed slightly lower at 1491.95. The stock reached a high of 1500 and a low of 1473.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of 40,304.38 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1928.75 and above its 52-week low of 1283.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 520 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1045 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 507 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1491.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1500 & 1473.7 yesterday to end at 1484.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

