KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1540, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

37 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 1511.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1540 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1498.4 and closed at 1492.65. The high and low for the day were 1527.7 and 1477.9 respectively. The market capitalization was 41,558.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1764 and 874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 46,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30:47 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock opened at a low of 1520.7 and reached a high of 1553.9 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 03:50:32 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 970.93% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 3 PM has surged by 970.93% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at 1540, reflecting a 1.86% increase. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:49:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1540, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1540 - a 1.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1553.93 , 1570.87 , 1587.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1520.13 , 1503.27 , 1486.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

03 May 2024, 03:13:03 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1535.1, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1535.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1482.8 and 1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01:08 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1432.49
10 Days1436.34
20 Days1463.77
50 Days1504.13
100 Days1508.53
300 Days1347.19
03 May 2024, 02:57:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:50:02 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2388.85% higher than yesterday

The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 2 PM has surged by 2388.85% compared to the previous day, with the price at 1532.9, representing a 1.39% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37:14 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1539.57 and 1528.57 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1528.57 and selling near hourly resistance at 1539.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11539.43Support 11528.23
Resistance 21543.92Support 21521.52
Resistance 31550.63Support 31517.03
03 May 2024, 02:10:00 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 10.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 02:02:17 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1530.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1530.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1482.8 and 1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:48:38 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1185.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies by 1 PM has surged by 1185.42% compared to yesterday, while the price per share stood at 1533, reflecting a 1.4% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:39:52 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1539.23 and 1522.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies such as buying near the hourly support of 1522.83 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1539.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11539.57Support 11528.57
Resistance 21543.78Support 21521.78
Resistance 31550.57Support 31517.57
03 May 2024, 01:01:23 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1520.7 and a high of 1553.9.

03 May 2024, 12:51:38 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1288.35% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 1288.35% compared to yesterday, while the price of the stock was trading at 1531.7, reflecting a 1.31% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:38:37 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1548.3 and 1528.45 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1528.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1548.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11539.23Support 11522.83
Resistance 21546.62Support 21513.82
Resistance 31555.63Support 31506.43
03 May 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1432.49
10 Days1436.34
20 Days1463.77
50 Days1504.13
100 Days1508.53
300 Days1347.19
03 May 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:10:47 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1528, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1528 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1482.8 and 1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52:06 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 206.80% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume of trades for KPIT Technologies is 206.80% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1531.5, reflecting a 1.3% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:40:04 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1553.85 and a bottom of 1534.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1528.62 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1514.23 and 1502.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11548.3Support 11528.45
Resistance 21561.0Support 21521.3
Resistance 31568.15Support 31508.6
03 May 2024, 11:28:05 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1538.1, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1535.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1559.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1559.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:17:18 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, KPIT Technologies saw a 2.52% increase in its share price, reaching 1550, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Tata Elxsi and Coforge are declining, whereas Mphasis and Cyient are showing upward trends. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and -0.42% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7136.0-20.25-0.289191.16559.044440.44
Mphasis2321.953.650.162835.01799.243884.62
KPIT Technologies1550.038.152.521764.0874.142492.29
Coforge4548.0-438.1-8.796840.04055.327782.4
Cyient1798.554.250.242457.01150.019768.3
03 May 2024, 11:04:59 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 8.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 10:51:59 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 75.92% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies by 10 AM is 75.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1548.5, reflecting a 2.42% increase. Volume traded and price are both key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1551.15 & a low of 1525.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11554.27Support 11528.62
Resistance 21565.53Support 21514.23
Resistance 31579.92Support 31502.97
03 May 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

03 May 2024, 09:50:55 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of KPIT Technologies increased by 1.73% to reach 1538, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Elxsi and Coforge are declining, whereas Mphasis and Cyient are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7136.0-20.25-0.289191.16559.044440.44
Mphasis2347.2528.951.252835.01799.244362.79
KPIT Technologies1538.026.151.731764.0874.142163.32
Coforge4617.0-369.1-7.46840.04055.328203.9
Cyient1814.6520.351.132457.01150.019945.26
03 May 2024, 09:35:47 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1527.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1511.85

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1527.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1482.8 and 1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:20:55 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 1523.15. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 63.94% to 1523.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 24.80% to 22648.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.28%
3 Months-4.76%
6 Months23.84%
YTD-0.11%
1 Year63.94%
03 May 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11535.55Support 11482.8
Resistance 21559.1Support 21453.6
Resistance 31588.3Support 31430.05
03 May 2024, 08:34:56 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 11.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1262 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1325 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1216 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04:22 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1492.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1527.7 & 1477.9 yesterday to end at 1492.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

