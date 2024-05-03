KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1540, up 1.86% from yesterday's 1511.85

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1498.4 and closed at ₹1492.65. The high and low for the day were ₹1527.7 and ₹1477.9 respectively. The market capitalization was ₹41,558.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1764 and ₹874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 46,061 shares.
KPIT Technologies stock opened at a low of ₹1520.7 and reached a high of ₹1553.9 on the current trading day.
The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 3 PM has surged by 970.93% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1540, reflecting a 1.86% increase. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1540 - a 1.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1553.93 , 1570.87 , 1587.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1520.13 , 1503.27 , 1486.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1535.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1482.8 and ₹1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1432.49
|10 Days
|1436.34
|20 Days
|1463.77
|50 Days
|1504.13
|100 Days
|1508.53
|300 Days
|1347.19
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 2 PM has surged by 2388.85% compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹1532.9, representing a 1.39% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1539.57 and 1528.57 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1528.57 and selling near hourly resistance at 1539.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1539.43
|Support 1
|1528.23
|Resistance 2
|1543.92
|Support 2
|1521.52
|Resistance 3
|1550.63
|Support 3
|1517.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 10.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1530.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1482.8 and ₹1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies by 1 PM has surged by 1185.42% compared to yesterday, while the price per share stood at ₹1533, reflecting a 1.4% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1539.23 and 1522.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies such as buying near the hourly support of 1522.83 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1539.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1539.57
|Support 1
|1528.57
|Resistance 2
|1543.78
|Support 2
|1521.78
|Resistance 3
|1550.57
|Support 3
|1517.57
Today, KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1520.7 and a high of ₹1553.9.
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 1288.35% compared to yesterday, while the price of the stock was trading at ₹1531.7, reflecting a 1.31% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1548.3 and 1528.45 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1528.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1548.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1539.23
|Support 1
|1522.83
|Resistance 2
|1546.62
|Support 2
|1513.82
|Resistance 3
|1555.63
|Support 3
|1506.43
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1432.49
|10 Days
|1436.34
|20 Days
|1463.77
|50 Days
|1504.13
|100 Days
|1508.53
|300 Days
|1347.19
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1528 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1482.8 and ₹1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As of 11 AM, the volume of trades for KPIT Technologies is 206.80% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1531.5, reflecting a 1.3% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1553.85 and a bottom of 1534.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1528.62 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1514.23 and 1502.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1548.3
|Support 1
|1528.45
|Resistance 2
|1561.0
|Support 2
|1521.3
|Resistance 3
|1568.15
|Support 3
|1508.6
The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1535.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1559.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1559.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Today, KPIT Technologies saw a 2.52% increase in its share price, reaching ₹1550, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Tata Elxsi and Coforge are declining, whereas Mphasis and Cyient are showing upward trends. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and -0.42% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7136.0
|-20.25
|-0.28
|9191.1
|6559.0
|44440.44
|Mphasis
|2321.95
|3.65
|0.16
|2835.0
|1799.2
|43884.62
|KPIT Technologies
|1550.0
|38.15
|2.52
|1764.0
|874.1
|42492.29
|Coforge
|4548.0
|-438.1
|-8.79
|6840.0
|4055.3
|27782.4
|Cyient
|1798.55
|4.25
|0.24
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19768.3
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 8.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies by 10 AM is 75.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1548.5, reflecting a 2.42% increase. Volume traded and price are both key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1551.15 & a low of 1525.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1554.27
|Support 1
|1528.62
|Resistance 2
|1565.53
|Support 2
|1514.23
|Resistance 3
|1579.92
|Support 3
|1502.97
Today, the share price of KPIT Technologies increased by 1.73% to reach ₹1538, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Elxsi and Coforge are declining, whereas Mphasis and Cyient are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7136.0
|-20.25
|-0.28
|9191.1
|6559.0
|44440.44
|Mphasis
|2347.25
|28.95
|1.25
|2835.0
|1799.2
|44362.79
|KPIT Technologies
|1538.0
|26.15
|1.73
|1764.0
|874.1
|42163.32
|Coforge
|4617.0
|-369.1
|-7.4
|6840.0
|4055.3
|28203.9
|Cyient
|1814.65
|20.35
|1.13
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19945.26
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1527.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1482.8 and ₹1535.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1482.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹1523.15. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 63.94% to ₹1523.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 24.80% to 22648.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.28%
|3 Months
|-4.76%
|6 Months
|23.84%
|YTD
|-0.11%
|1 Year
|63.94%
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1535.55
|Support 1
|1482.8
|Resistance 2
|1559.1
|Support 2
|1453.6
|Resistance 3
|1588.3
|Support 3
|1430.05
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 4.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1216 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1527.7 & ₹1477.9 yesterday to end at ₹1492.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
