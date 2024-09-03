KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1814.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1814.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1822.95 and a low of ₹1763.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,990.28 crore. KPIT Technologies' 52-week range spans from a low of ₹1038.5 to a high of ₹1928.75. On the BSE, 28,997 shares were traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1805.9
|Support 1
|1745.6
|Resistance 2
|1845.25
|Support 2
|1724.65
|Resistance 3
|1866.2
|Support 3
|1685.3
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 13.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1040 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1822.95 & ₹1763.1 yesterday to end at ₹1768.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.