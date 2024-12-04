KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1370 and closed at ₹1341.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1443.8 and a low of ₹1366.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹36,413.9 crore, KPIT's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 346,741 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 283.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1443.8 & ₹1366.25 yesterday to end at ₹1429.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.