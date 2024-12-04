Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 6.59 %. The stock closed at 1341.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1429.85 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1370 and closed at 1341.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1443.8 and a low of 1366.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 36,413.9 crore, KPIT's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 346,741 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1468 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 283.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1341.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1443.8 & 1366.25 yesterday to end at 1429.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

