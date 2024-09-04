KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1768 and closed slightly lower at ₹1766.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1779.55 and a low of ₹1750.2 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47,975.36 crore. Over the past year, KPIT has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1038.5, with a trading volume of 38,502 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1765.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1768
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1765.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1754.85 and ₹1783.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1754.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1783.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹1762.10. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have risen by 50.16%, reaching ₹1762.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|3 Months
|11.8%
|6 Months
|18.48%
|YTD
|16.87%
|1 Year
|50.16%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1783.4
|Support 1
|1754.85
|Resistance 2
|1795.75
|Support 2
|1738.65
|Resistance 3
|1811.95
|Support 3
|1726.3
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 13.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 548 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 763 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 510 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1766.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1779.55 & ₹1750.2 yesterday to end at ₹1768. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.