Wed Sep 04 2024 09:39:51
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1768 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1765.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1768 and closed slightly lower at 1766.65. The stock reached a high of 1779.55 and a low of 1750.2 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 47,975.36 crore. Over the past year, KPIT has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1038.5, with a trading volume of 38,502 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1765.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1768

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1765.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1754.85 and 1783.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1754.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1783.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:20:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 1762.10. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have risen by 50.16%, reaching 1762.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.71%
3 Months11.8%
6 Months18.48%
YTD16.87%
1 Year50.16%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11783.4Support 11754.85
Resistance 21795.75Support 21738.65
Resistance 31811.95Support 31726.3
04 Sep 2024, 08:31:04 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 13.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3455
    Hold4432
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
04 Sep 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 548 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 763 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 510 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00:13 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1766.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1779.55 & 1750.2 yesterday to end at 1768. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

