KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1841.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1824.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.96%
3 Months8.24%
6 Months15.65%
YTD20.48%
1 Year68.7%
05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11863.15Support 11788.65
Resistance 21906.3Support 21757.3
Resistance 31937.65Support 31714.15
05 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 12.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy5555
    Hold3322
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 792 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1530 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 700 k & BSE volume was 91 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1841.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1872.5 & 1800.35 yesterday to end at 1824.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

