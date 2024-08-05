KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.96%
|3 Months
|8.24%
|6 Months
|15.65%
|YTD
|20.48%
|1 Year
|68.7%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1863.15
|Support 1
|1788.65
|Resistance 2
|1906.3
|Support 2
|1757.3
|Resistance 3
|1937.65
|Support 3
|1714.15
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 12.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 700 k & BSE volume was 91 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1872.5 & ₹1800.35 yesterday to end at ₹1824.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend