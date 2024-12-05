Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 1429.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1458 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1454.95 and closed at 1429.85, experiencing a high of 1463.35 and a low of 1426.30. The market capitalization stood at approximately 39,560.49 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 74,356 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11471.23Support 11434.83
Resistance 21485.32Support 21412.52
Resistance 31507.63Support 31398.43
05 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1837.0, 25.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1513 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1429.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1463.35 & 1426.3 yesterday to end at 1458. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

