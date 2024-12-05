KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1454.95 and closed at ₹1429.85, experiencing a high of ₹1463.35 and a low of ₹1426.30. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹39,560.49 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 74,356 shares for the day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1471.23
|Support 1
|1434.83
|Resistance 2
|1485.32
|Support 2
|1412.52
|Resistance 3
|1507.63
|Support 3
|1398.43
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1837.0, 25.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1463.35 & ₹1426.3 yesterday to end at ₹1458. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.