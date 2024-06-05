Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 4.5 %. The stock closed at 1380.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1442.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1407.85, reached a high of 1452.5, and a low of 1326 before closing at 1380.3. The market capitalization stood at 39542.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1764 and 961 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1380.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1452.5 & 1326 yesterday to end at 1380.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.