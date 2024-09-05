Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1768 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1754.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1755.85 and closed at 1768, showing a positive trend. The stock reached a high of 1773 and dipped to a low of 1745.1. With a market capitalization of 47,617.17 crore, KPIT's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the low is 1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,889 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 13.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3455
    Hold4432
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 406 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 735 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 394 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1768 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1773 & 1745.1 yesterday to end at 1754.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

