KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1755.85 and closed at ₹1768, showing a positive trend. The stock reached a high of ₹1773 and dipped to a low of ₹1745.1. With a market capitalization of ₹47,617.17 crore, KPIT's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the low is ₹1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,889 shares for the day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 13.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 394 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1773 & ₹1745.1 yesterday to end at ₹1754.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.