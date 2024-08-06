KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1715.05 and closed at ₹1824.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1782.4 and a low of ₹1712. The market capitalization stood at ₹46,780.05 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1928.75 and the 52-week low at ₹1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 187,622 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 990 k & BSE volume was 187 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1782.4 & ₹1712 yesterday to end at ₹1723.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.