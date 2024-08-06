Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.52 %. The stock closed at 1824.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1723.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1715.05 and closed at 1824.7. The stock reached a high of 1782.4 and a low of 1712. The market capitalization stood at 46,780.05 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at 1928.75 and the 52-week low at 1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 187,622 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1177 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1545 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 990 k & BSE volume was 187 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1824.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1782.4 & 1712 yesterday to end at 1723.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.