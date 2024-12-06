Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:22:35
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.45 -0.62%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.00 -0.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 472.95 1.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 787.80 -0.60%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.60 0.61%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 1457.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1493 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1468.8 and closed at 1457.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1498 and a low of 1457.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately 40,536.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.3, with a trading volume of 63,317 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:22:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.75%, currently trading at 1480.85. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 2.11%, reaching 1480.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 18.48%, rising to 24729.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.81%
3 Months-12.88%
6 Months1.14%
YTD-1.37%
1 Year2.11%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11508.28Support 11469.23
Resistance 21522.67Support 21444.57
Resistance 31547.33Support 31430.18
06 Dec 2024, 08:35:23 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1837.0, 23.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
06 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1561 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1457.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1498 & 1457.05 yesterday to end at 1493. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue