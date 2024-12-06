KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1468.8 and closed at ₹1457.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1498 and a low of ₹1457.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹40,536.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3, with a trading volume of 63,317 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹1480.85. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 2.11%, reaching ₹1480.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 18.48%, rising to 24729.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.81%
|3 Months
|-12.88%
|6 Months
|1.14%
|YTD
|-1.37%
|1 Year
|2.11%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1508.28
|Support 1
|1469.23
|Resistance 2
|1522.67
|Support 2
|1444.57
|Resistance 3
|1547.33
|Support 3
|1430.18
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1837.0, 23.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1498 & ₹1457.05 yesterday to end at ₹1493. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.