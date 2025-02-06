Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1432.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431.20 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1443.75 and closed at 1432.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1448.70 and a low of 1429.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,887.08 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 1928.75 and above its 52-week low of 1223.75. The BSE volume stood at 16,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1442.6 and 1427.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1427.8 and selling near hourly resistance 1442.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11436.32Support 11428.87
Resistance 21440.23Support 21425.33
Resistance 31443.77Support 31421.42
06 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1432.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1448.70 & 1429.25 yesterday to end at 1431.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

