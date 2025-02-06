KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1443.75 and closed at ₹1432.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1448.70 and a low of ₹1429.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,887.08 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹1223.75. The BSE volume stood at 16,481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1442.6 and 1427.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1427.8 and selling near hourly resistance 1442.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1436.32
|Support 1
|1428.87
|Resistance 2
|1440.23
|Support 2
|1425.33
|Resistance 3
|1443.77
|Support 3
|1421.42
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1448.70 & ₹1429.25 yesterday to end at ₹1431.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.