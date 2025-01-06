KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1484.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹1484.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1494 and a low of ₹1445, reflecting moderate volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹40,304.38 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3, with a trading volume of 73,771 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 855 k & BSE volume was 73 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1494 & ₹1445 yesterday to end at ₹1449.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend