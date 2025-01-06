Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 1484.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1449.35 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1484.3 and closed slightly higher at 1484.95. The stock reached a high of 1494 and a low of 1445, reflecting moderate volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at 40,304.38 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.3, with a trading volume of 73,771 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 928 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 984 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 855 k & BSE volume was 73 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1484.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1494 & 1445 yesterday to end at 1449.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.