KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock falls as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 01:33 PM IST
KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 1536.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1520.3 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1524.55 and closed at 1511.85. The stock reached a high of 1553.9 and a low of 1520.7. The market capitalization of the company stood at 42218.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1764 and 874.1 respectively. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 47821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1517.75 and a low of 1510.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1515.63 and 1514.27, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11516.73Support 11508.98
Resistance 21521.12Support 21505.62
Resistance 31524.48Support 31501.23
06 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1510 and the high price was 1544.95.

06 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -67.98% lower than yesterday

The trading volume for KPIT Technologies up to 12 AM is down by 67.98% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased to 1514.75, a drop of 1.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

During the previous trading hour, KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1521.0 and a low of 1516.95. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1516.32 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1513.43 and 1508.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11519.68Support 11515.63
Resistance 21522.37Support 21514.27
Resistance 31523.73Support 31511.58
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1483.73
10 Days1444.76
20 Days1470.66
50 Days1496.34
100 Days1509.10
300 Days1350.31
06 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1520.3, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1520.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1520.13 and 1553.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1520.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1553.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -61.07% lower than yesterday

The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 11 AM is down by 61.07% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1518.3, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1538.58 and 1507.23 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1507.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1538.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11523.97Support 11516.32
Resistance 21528.73Support 21513.43
Resistance 31531.62Support 31508.67
06 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1518.2, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

The current market price of KPIT Technologies has broken the first support of 1520.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1503.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1503.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach 1523.2, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient saw declines, whereas Mphasis experienced an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were up by 0.21% and 0.34%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7081.9-27.7-0.399191.16559.044103.52
Mphasis2307.013.650.62835.01799.243602.07
KPIT Technologies1523.2-13.05-0.851764.0874.141757.59
Coforge4455.0-26.75-0.66840.04055.327541.25
Cyient1780.8-17.05-0.952457.01150.019573.21
06 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 10.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -53.03% lower than yesterday

The volume of shares traded by KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is 53.03% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 1521.2, down by 0.98%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1541.4 & a low of 1510.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11538.58Support 11507.23
Resistance 21555.67Support 21492.97
Resistance 31569.93Support 31475.88
06 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of KPIT Technologies declined by -1.06% to reach 1519.9, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Elxsi and Cyient are both declining, whereas Mphasis and Coforge are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.27%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7086.55-23.05-0.329191.16559.044132.48
Mphasis2340.046.652.032835.01799.244225.77
KPIT Technologies1519.9-16.35-1.061764.0874.141667.12
Coforge4485.03.250.076840.04055.327726.71
Cyient1775.0-22.85-1.272457.01150.019509.46
06 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1538.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1538.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1520.13 and 1553.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1520.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1553.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of KPIT Technologies has dropped by -0.58% and is currently trading at 1527.35. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have seen a price increase of 69.07% to 1527.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.89%
3 Months-4.89%
6 Months23.82%
YTD1.55%
1 Year69.07%
06 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11553.93Support 11520.13
Resistance 21570.87Support 21503.27
Resistance 31587.73Support 31486.33
06 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 9.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1775 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1328 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1728 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1511.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1553.9 & 1520.7 yesterday to end at 1511.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

