KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock falls as market sentiment sours

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1524.55 and closed at ₹1511.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1553.9 and a low of ₹1520.7. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹42218.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1764 and ₹874.1 respectively. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 47821 shares.
KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1517.75 and a low of 1510.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1515.63 and 1514.27, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1516.73
|Support 1
|1508.98
|Resistance 2
|1521.12
|Support 2
|1505.62
|Resistance 3
|1524.48
|Support 3
|1501.23
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1510 and the high price was ₹1544.95.
The trading volume for KPIT Technologies up to 12 AM is down by 67.98% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased to ₹1514.75, a drop of 1.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
During the previous trading hour, KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1521.0 and a low of 1516.95. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1516.32 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1513.43 and 1508.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1483.73
|10 Days
|1444.76
|20 Days
|1470.66
|50 Days
|1496.34
|100 Days
|1509.10
|300 Days
|1350.31
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1520.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1520.13 and ₹1553.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1520.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1553.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 11 AM is down by 61.07% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1518.3, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1538.58 and 1507.23 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1507.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1538.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
The current market price of KPIT Technologies has broken the first support of ₹1520.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1503.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1503.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach ₹1523.2, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient saw declines, whereas Mphasis experienced an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were up by 0.21% and 0.34%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7081.9
|-27.7
|-0.39
|9191.1
|6559.0
|44103.52
|Mphasis
|2307.0
|13.65
|0.6
|2835.0
|1799.2
|43602.07
|KPIT Technologies
|1523.2
|-13.05
|-0.85
|1764.0
|874.1
|41757.59
|Coforge
|4455.0
|-26.75
|-0.6
|6840.0
|4055.3
|27541.25
|Cyient
|1780.8
|-17.05
|-0.95
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19573.21
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 10.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The volume of shares traded by KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is 53.03% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹1521.2, down by 0.98%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1541.4 & a low of 1510.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Today, the share price of KPIT Technologies declined by -1.06% to reach ₹1519.9, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Elxsi and Cyient are both declining, whereas Mphasis and Coforge are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.27%.
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1538.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1520.13 and ₹1553.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1520.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1553.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of KPIT Technologies has dropped by -0.58% and is currently trading at ₹1527.35. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have seen a price increase of 69.07% to ₹1527.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.89%
|3 Months
|-4.89%
|6 Months
|23.82%
|YTD
|1.55%
|1 Year
|69.07%
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1553.93
|Support 1
|1520.13
|Resistance 2
|1570.87
|Support 2
|1503.27
|Resistance 3
|1587.73
|Support 3
|1486.33
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 9.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 33.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1728 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1553.9 & ₹1520.7 yesterday to end at ₹1511.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
