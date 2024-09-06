KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1741.25 and closed at ₹1749.90, experiencing a high of ₹1757.75 and a low of ₹1718. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹46,727.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1038.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 41,123 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1747.52
|Support 1
|1705.57
|Resistance 2
|1773.43
|Support 2
|1689.53
|Resistance 3
|1789.47
|Support 3
|1663.62
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 714 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1757.75 & ₹1718 yesterday to end at ₹1722. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.