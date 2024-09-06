Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 1749.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1722 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1741.25 and closed at 1749.90, experiencing a high of 1757.75 and a low of 1718. The company's market capitalization stands at 46,727.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1038.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 41,123 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11747.52Support 11705.57
Resistance 21773.43Support 21689.53
Resistance 31789.47Support 31663.62
06 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3455
    Hold4432
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
06 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 755 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 746 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 714 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1749.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1757.75 & 1718 yesterday to end at 1722. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

