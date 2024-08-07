Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 1723.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1691.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1750.05 and closed at 1723.95. The highest price reached was 1792.95, while the lowest was 1685.05. The market capitalization was 45,899.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1928.75, and the 52-week low was 1038.5. On the BSE, the trading volume was 39934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11759.3Support 11650.35
Resistance 21831.6Support 21613.7
Resistance 31868.25Support 31541.4
07 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 21.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy5555
    Hold3322
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 933 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1547 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1723.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1792.95 & 1685.05 yesterday to end at 1691.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

