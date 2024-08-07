KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1750.05 and closed at ₹1723.95. The highest price reached was ₹1792.95, while the lowest was ₹1685.05. The market capitalization was ₹45,899.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1928.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1038.5. On the BSE, the trading volume was 39934 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1759.3
|Support 1
|1650.35
|Resistance 2
|1831.6
|Support 2
|1613.7
|Resistance 3
|1868.25
|Support 3
|1541.4
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 21.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1792.95 & ₹1685.05 yesterday to end at ₹1691.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.