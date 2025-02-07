KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1443.75 and closed at ₹1432.20, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1448.70 and a low of ₹1422.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,974.03 crores, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,276 shares for KPIT.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1447.98
|Support 1
|1421.73
|Resistance 2
|1461.47
|Support 2
|1408.97
|Resistance 3
|1474.23
|Support 3
|1395.48
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 10.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 489 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1448.70 & ₹1422.50 yesterday to end at ₹1434.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.