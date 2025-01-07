KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1437.05 and closed at ₹1449.35, achieving a high of ₹1465.90 and a low of ₹1437.05. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹39,365.02 crores. Over the past year, KPIT has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The BSE volume for the day was 19,915 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1463.12
|Support 1
|1434.77
|Resistance 2
|1478.68
|Support 2
|1421.98
|Resistance 3
|1491.47
|Support 3
|1406.42
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 15.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1091 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1465.9 & ₹1437.05 yesterday to end at ₹1447.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend