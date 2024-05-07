KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1544.95 and closed at ₹1536.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1544.95 and a low of ₹1508 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹41712.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the low was ₹874.1. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 32745 shares.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 49.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 622 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1544.95 & ₹1508 yesterday to end at ₹1536.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
