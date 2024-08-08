KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1736.95 and closed at ₹1691.5. The high for the day was ₹1749.55 and the low was ₹1700.3. The market capitalization was ₹47,372.95 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 31,097 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.90%, currently trading at ₹1753.90. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 51.62% to ₹1753.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.61%
|3 Months
|7.25%
|6 Months
|5.09%
|YTD
|14.89%
|1 Year
|51.62%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1755.03
|Support 1
|1712.38
|Resistance 2
|1770.17
|Support 2
|1684.87
|Resistance 3
|1797.68
|Support 3
|1669.73
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 18.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 558 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1530 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 527 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1691.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1749.55 & ₹1700.3 yesterday to end at ₹1745.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.